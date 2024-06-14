Call of Duty: Will Black Ops 6 feature a 9/11 mission?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 developer Treyarch has cleared the air regarding a rumoured mission related to the 9/11 attack on the United States.

Rumours had it that the upcoming title will address the attack on the World Trade Centre in the US on September 11, 2001, a gaming website reported.

Following the speculations, several asked if it was appropriate for a game to tackle such issue that has US citizens emotionally attached to it.

However, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 developer Treyarch has now refuted the claims and labelled such reports as just rumours.

“No. That’s a rumour,” Treyarch director of production Yale Miller said in an interview with PC Gamer when asked about the potential 9/11 mission in the game.

“Black Ops 6, like every other Black Ops game, is purely fictional. In true Black Ops fashion, it’s not what’s happening up here – ‘the stock market’s going crazy and everything’s great’ – because we actually know, not everything’s great. And it’s about Black Ops and the team, what’s happening underground and behind the scenes and the stuff that nobody’s really talking about. But always, it’s purely a fictional story,” associate design director Matt Scronce added.

Last week, Xbox Games announced the official release date for the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer on June 10 unveiled the first gameplay footage from the upcoming Call of Duty game which will be released on October 25.

Xbox also announced that the Black Ops 6 will bring back traditional prestige rewards.

Additionally, the upcoming title will only be played online even for physical versions of the game to keep the file size of the game down as much as possible.

The game will take place in the 1990s and features the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in its campaign mode.

Reports said that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not coming only on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC, but will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, the upcoming Call of Duty game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the start.