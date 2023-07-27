Captain Sarwar Shaheed remembered on his 75th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The nation is observing the 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on Thursday (today).

Raja Mohammad Sarwar Khan sacrificed his life while defending the homeland in Kashmir War in 1948.

The martyrdom anniversary was observed today at Sanghori village of Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi. A floral wreath was laid at the grave of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

Captain Sarwar Shaheed was born in 1910 at Singhori village in Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

He received the commission in 1944 and served at the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army. In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and were forced to retreat the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties at Uri Sector. His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire. He was killed by a machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barb wires.