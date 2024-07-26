CEO health Faisal Qaisrani falls victim to honey trap in Multan

MULTAN: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani has reportedly become the victim of a honey trap planned by Amber Palwasha along with her accomplices, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the incident came to light after Dr. Faisal provided a statement to the police, detailing that the girl named, Amber Palwasha initially contacted him under the pretext of seeking a job.

She arranged a meeting location, arrived at Al Falah market in a rickshaw, and subsequently sat in the front seat of Dr Faisal Qaisrani’s car, however, some time later, three more individuals joined them in the back seat.

Dr Faisal recounted that one of Palwasha’s accomplices brought a cold drink for him, which after drinking he fainted in the car.

When Dr. Faisal regained consciousness later that night, he found himself at Hassan Abad Gate number one, and discovered that Rs 90,000, his watch, ID card, and other belongings were missing from his car.

The next day, Palwasha contacted Dr Faisal, demanded Rs 5 million and threatening him to release his objectionable videos.

Fearing defamation, Dr Faisal agreed to meet her demands and initially paid Rs 500,000. The total ransom deal was eventually settled at Rs 2 million.

Dr. Faisal reported that Amber Palwasha along with her other accomplices continued to blackmail him, demanding more money.

The police have registered a case against the suspects and have arrested two individuals involved in the incident, while an investigation has also been launched based on Dr. Faisal’s statement and have taken steps to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.