Champions Trophy 2025: PCB proposes Partnership or Fusion Formula

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a new ‘Partnership or Fusion Formula’ to end the stalemate around the Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PCB has forwarded its formula to the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to which Pakistan and India will play all of their game at a neutral venue for the next three years.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

Sources said that the ICC will take a decision on the matter after holding consultations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The development came after the ICC on Friday adjourned the board meeting without a decision about the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window next year in Pakistan.

The meeting was called after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

It is worth noting here that the BCCI suggested a hybrid model instead of travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and proposed India’s matches be held in Dubai.

The PCB categorically rejected such a proposal and insists that it will hold the entirety of the tournament on its soil.

A day earlier, reports said that the PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council ahead of the scheduled board meeting.

In the letter, the Pakistan Cricket Board made it clear that the hybrid model, which would involve holding some matches in a neutral venue, was not acceptable for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Days earlier, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi called for a new formula based on parity for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media at Dubai Stadium, Naqvi emphasised that any new formula regarding the ICC event must ensure equality and fairness.

“A lot of things are going on, I don’t want to comment too much because that can ruin everything, we have presented our point of view to ICC, while India has also given its opinion, All the boards are trying to ensure a win-win for all, Pakistan also wants that cricket should win but anything with respect”, the Mohsin Naqvi said.