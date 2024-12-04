Shoaib Akhtar says India, Virat Kohli ‘dying’ to play in Pakistan

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that India and their star batter Virat Kohli were eager to play in Pakistan amid the ambiguity around the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly proposed a new ‘Partnership or Fusion Formula’ to end the stalemate around the Champions Trophy 2025.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

However, reports emerged that the BCCI rejected the proposal, leading to further ambiguity around the tournament, scheduled in the February-March window next year in Pakistan.

While the BCCI has refused to send the India team for the Champions Trophy 2025, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said the Indian cricket team was dying to play in Pakistan.

“India is dying more than Pakistan to play in Pakistan. Virat Kohli would probably be dying to play in Pakistan. I know what is happening. If India vs Pakistan lands, TV rights sponsorships is going to hit the roof,” he said while speaking on a private TV channel.

According to Shoaib Akhtar, the only thing stopping the Indian cricket team from visiting Pakistan was the lack of clearance from the Indian government.

“Let me tell you. They are not coming because of the government,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

It is worth noting here that Virat Kohli has in the past expressed hope to visit and play in Pakistan.

In a video call with Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif in May, Kohli said, “Hopefully, we visit Pakistan soon; everyone’s started visiting now.”