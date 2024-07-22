Chicken prices to be brought down, association assures Punjab govt

Poulary Association has assured the Punjab government to reduce chicken prices in the next days, ARY News reported on Monday.

The assurance was given during a meeting with the Minister of Livestock, Ashiq Hussain with representatives of the Poultry Association to review the supply chain and pricing of chicken. Various strategies were discussed to establish a mechanism for setting chicken prices.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that chicken prices have increased by up to Rs200 per kg in the past ten days. The representatives of the Poultry Association informed the provincial minister about their challenges and concerns.

Minister Ashiq Hussain assured that legitimate issues would be addressed on a priority basis. He emphasized that the Chief Minister wants the pricing to be determined in consultation with all stakeholders. The Poultry Association representatives assured that the price of chicken would be brought down to 600 rupees per kilogram within two days.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz has also expressed concern over the artificial inflation of chicken prices and called for a meeting to address the issue.

She instructed the formation of a regulatory mechanism to determine chicken prices and questioned the role of responsible authorities in the price hike. The Chief Minister stressed that chicken is a commonly consumed item and any increase in its price is unacceptable.