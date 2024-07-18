Chinese bus maker to install plant in Karachi

KARACHI: A major Chinese bus maker has decided to install a manufacturing plant of intra city, EV buses in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CEO of Yutong Middle East and other officials called on Sindh’s transport minister Sharjeel Memon today.

“The work for the Yutong bus-making plant’s installation will start within three months,” talking to media provincial minister said.

“The installation of buses manufacturing plant will be completed by the next year,” Sharjeel Memon told media.

“Now Yutong’s intra-city and electric buses will be manufactured in Karachi,” he said. “The plant will assemble the electric and hybrid diesel buses,” Sindh’s minister said.

He said the installation of bus plant will boost industries and create new opportunities of jobs.

“The preparation of buses in Karachi will help in saving foreign exchange, while the buses’ export will also benefit Pakistan,” he added.