CJP Isa not interested in extending tenure, says Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that in late April or early May, there was a meeting with the Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa regarding the Judicial Commission in which he stated that he was not interested in extending the tenure.

In a statement, the minister denied the news about the extension of the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and said that because of the high pension bill, the debate about the extension of the tenure of government employees arose.

The federal law minister stated that ad hoc judges should be appointed as the constitution permits for this.

He said that the matter of imposing Article 6 on PTI leaders could be brought to the Parliament for debate.

The law minister said that there is a genuine case of Article 6 against leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders as the constitution was violated by dissolving the assemblies in the presence of a no-confidence motion.

Azam Nazeer said that the issue of the application of Article 6 on PTI leaders could be brought to the Parliament for debate. Last year decision was not taken to ban the PTI to maintain the political environment, he said.