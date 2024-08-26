CM Balochistan vows to root out menace of terrorism

QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated the resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the province, vowing to take revenge from take revenge from perpetrators of recent gun attacks in the province that killed at least 38 including security personnel.

Addressing a presser along with representative of the allied parties in Quetta, CM Balochistan said that the provincial government will take every possible measure to curb the menace of terrorism.

Condemning the recent terrorism, CM Balochistan said that from now on we will not listen to propaganda tools that are aimed at getting sympathy and will take robust action against all involved in spoiling the peace of the land.

He said some forces are maligning the government through propaganda after acquiring sympathy through different means. He said all those political forces who keep soft corners for the spoilers of peace should rethink.

The chief minister said to fight the war against terrorism and restore peace in the province, the government will improve response time on highways while the capacity of CTD and police will also be enhanced

“Smart kinetic approach will be adopted to target these terrorist elements. There is no good or bad violence, we have to deal all kind of violence equally,” he added.

CM Balochistan said the door of dialogue is always open for those who want to surrender for peace or else no one will be allowed to spread violence. He categorically said the government will establish its writ regardless of the necessity for stringent measures.

To a question missing persons, the chief minister said that the government made a commission, and 84 percent of the cases have been resolved.

Read More: 38 people, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan terror attacks

At least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts.

Eight people, including Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, said police.

According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the martyred included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three citizens.

23 travellers killed in Musakhel

In another horrific incident, armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

Bolan railway blast kills one

At least one dead, several injured and train services have been suspended after a blast in the Bolan, Balochistan

According to railway sources, the blast occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, destroying the railway bridge.