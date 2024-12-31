CM Bugti vows to eradicate terrorism with help of nation, security forces

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute to martyrs and reiterated the national unity to eliminate terrorism in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a passing out parade of Counter-Terrorism Force in Quetta, Sarfraz Bugti emphasiaed that the heroes of the nation have left no stone unturned in protecting the homeland.

He remarked, “While everyone serves the nation, it is the forces that shed their blood for the country.”

The chief minister highlighted the ongoing attempts to spread terrorism through the manipulation of young minds. He also asserted that the nation and its soldiers will thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Also read: CM Bugti committed to end terrorism menace in Balochistan

He assured that the entire nation would unite to thwart the terrorists’ ambitions. CM Bugti urged the newly graduated cadets to perform their duties with integrity, emphasizing the importance of protecting citizens, highways, and national assets.

“You must confront terrorists boldly, day or night, and send a message that the sons of Balochistan are a solid wall against them,” he said.

Sarfraz Bugti warned that the enemy is cowardly and cunning which funded by RAW and these terrorists manipulate innocent minds.

He said despite the attack on the training school and the loss of 200 lives, the school is still running.

Sarfraz Bugti also promised support for the families of martyrs, stating, “We will take care of the families of our martyrs; they reside in our hearts.”