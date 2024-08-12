CM Maryam forms investigation committee in Sania Zehra murder case

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday formed a committee to investigate the alleged murder of Sania Zehra, a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was found dead inside her home in Multan on May 9, ARY News reported.

Sania Zehra’s death was earlier declared as suicide and she was laid to rest. But later, Sania Zehra’s father, Asad Abbas accused her husband Ali Raza, and in-laws of killing her.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification regarding the formation of the committee comprising RPO Bahawalpur, Additional Secretary Home, Deputy Prosecutor, and CPO Sadiq Dogar. The committee will review the investigation on a daily basis to ensure justice is served.

Initially, Sania Zehra was laid to rest but on the request of her father, the body was exhumed for forensic. AS per the initial findings of the report, the woman’s death was caused by hanging, and no signs of torture or violence were found on her body. The forensic report also revealed that none of her bones was fractured.

Sania Zehra’s family refused to accept the initial findings and demanded justice.

Syed Asad Abbas Shah, the deceased woman’s father said that that his daughter did not commit suicide but was ‘murdered’ after being subjected to torture. They have expressed distrust in the police, alleging that they have been trying to declare the incident as a suicide since day one.