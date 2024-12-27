CM Maryam launches record farmer-friendly programs in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a record for launching new farmer-friendly programs for agricultural uplift in Punjab.

According to a press release, “The biggest Kisan Card of its kind, Green Tractors Program, provision of super seeders, the largest agricultural graduates’ internship program in the history of Pakistan have been launched for agricultural development in Punjab”.

“For the first time in Punjab, there is ample availability of DAP and other fertilizers at fixed rates and 99 percent of the total wheat cultivation target has been achieved in Punjab. At least 5,000 tractors have arrived under the Green Tractors Program, out of which 2,500 tractors have been provided to the farmers”, the statement said.

“Under the CM Punjab Green Tractors Program, a subsidy amounting to Rs 1 million per tractor is being provided. Agriculture graduates are busy guiding farmers in the field across Punjab. Young agriculture graduates will also get a monthly scholarship of Rs 60,000”, it added.

The handout further stated that the model agriculture malls are nearing completion in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sahiwal and would also be established in each district, adding that a project to restore canola gardens will be launched with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “In the past, mere slogans were raised for the prosperity of farmers, only PML-N government works practically for the well-being of farmers. The trend of farming is increasing in Punjab. We have amply proved that the Punjab government is firmly standing with their farmer brothers and will not leave them alone under any circumstance.”