CM Murad orders timely drainage of rainwater in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah issued directives to municipal and other institutions to ensure coordinated efforts to address issues related to rainwater drainage and traffic management during the ongoing rains, ARY News reported.

The chief minister directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and cantonment boards to carry out coordinated efforts to ensure effective rainwater drainage and facilitate citizens.

CM Murad also directed the Transport Department has expedited work on the Red Line Corridor project to alleviate the difficulties faced by residents of Gulshan Iqbal and Taimur Nagar.

He directed the Traffic Police to be more active in managing traffic in Karachi especially in areas where uplift works are being carried out to avoid difficulties for citizens. He also emphasised the need for better traffic management in areas where development work is underway.

Earlier in the day, many parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy rain. Surjani Town, New Karachi, North Karachi Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Golimar and other parts received the rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Shadman Nullah in Nusrat Bhutto Colony overflowed, causing flooding and difficulties for the people in the surrounding areas.

The area around Shadman No. 1, Sakhi Hassan Graveyard Road, and adjacent parts have been particularly affected, with waterlogged streets and garbage littering the roads.