Quetta mine explosion: Four miners dead, eight still trapped

QUETTA: Four bodies have been recovered from the coal mine after a gas explosion in Sanjdi, while efforts to rescue eight trapped miners are still underway, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the rescue operation has been ongoing for over 27 hours as authorities work tirelessly to reach the miners.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three additional bodies have been pulled from the mine, bringing the total recovered to four.

The trapped miners are believed to be located at a depth of approximately 4,300 feet, while the recovered bodies were found 3,000 feet deep.

The explosion caused a significant collapse in the mine, and rescue teams are attempting to create an alternative passage to reach the miners.

The operation faces severe challenges due to the presence of gas and adverse weather conditions. Local miners are assisting PDMA teams in the effort.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 9 at around 4:00 p.m when a gas explosion caused a section of the coal mine to cave in, trapping 12 workers inside.

A similar incident happened in March 2024, when the district administration completed a rescue operation after 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan.

As many as 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai’s Zardalu area on Tuesday.

The rescue teams in operation, rescue four more bodies from the mine. The total number of bodies recovered from the mine jumped to 12 while six other miners were rescued in injured condition.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved family members.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation for the trapped miners and extend all possible medical treatment to those injured.