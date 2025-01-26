web analytics
Karachi
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Cold and dry weather continues across country

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A cold wave continuing in the country, as mercury dropped to nine degree Celsius in Karachi, according to a weather report on Sunday.

The Met Office has forecast strong winds blowing in the port city today.

According to weather report a cold dry weather will be continued in most districts of Sindh.

Minimum temperature in the province, one degree Celsius, was recorded in desert town of Mithi, while two degree Celsius in Mohenjo Daro, 5 Celsius each in Dadu and Nawabshah and Six Celsius in Sukkur, according to the Met Office.

Severe cold weather continuing in Balochistan and upper areas of the country as minimum temperature minus-11 C was recorded at Astore, minus-eight at Skardu and Kalam, minus-seven at Kalat, minus-four at Quetta and zero temperature in Islamabad.

