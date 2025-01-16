Cold and dry weather prevails in Karachi, minimum temperature 11.9 C

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather prevails in the city with light fog in the morning and nighttime, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Karachi continues to experience a cold wave, with weather experts predicting a further drop in temperatures this week. “Minimum temperature was recorded 11.9 Celsius in Karachi last night,” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The Met Office has predicted that the mercury could peak to 27-degree Celsius in daytime today.

The PM earlier forecast that the nighttime temperatures are expected to hover between 10°C and 12°C until January 19.

Humidity levels stand at 71% in Karachi, while winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 3 km/h.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Sindh’s Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando districts and adjacent areas will likely witness medium to dense fog during the morning and night hours.