Cold and dry weather prevails in Karachi with foggy conditions

KARACHI: The city experiencing a cold and dry weather with mild foggy conditions in early morning and in the night, Met Office said in its weather report.

Temperatures would remain moderate in the daytime while a cold and dry weather prevail in the next 24 hours.

The daytime temperature in the metropolis remained 25.4 Celsius yesterday, while the minimum temperature was recorded 13.5 Celsius, according to the weather report.

Minimum temperature was recorded 13.2 Celsius at Jinnah Terminal, 13.5 at Gulistan Johar, 14 Celsius at Shara-e-Faisal, 13.5 C each at Mauripur and Bin Qasim.

Maximum temperature likely to move to 26-28 Celsius today, Met Office said.

The winds blowing from northeastern direction with 12 kilometers per hour speed.

Humidity level recorded 31 percent in Karachi in the morning, the Met Office added.