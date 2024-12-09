Cold and dry weather spell to prevail until Dec 14: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: A spell of cold and dry weather will prevail in most of the areas in country until December 14, Met Office said in a weather report.

Southern Punjab and upper Sindh areas will likely to be engulfed during morning and nighttime.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Islamabad and adjoining areas as well as most districts of Punjab. Light rain and snowfall also expected in Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas.

Dry weather will prevail in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with very cold and frosty weather in hilly areas.

Rain and snowfall is expected in Mansehra, Buttgram, Kohistan and Abbottabad districts.

A foggy weather is likely in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Khanpur and Bahawalpur districts of southern Punjab according to the weather report.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh with wintry cold winds.

Light fog is expected in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and adjoining areas.

Moreover, intense cold weather is likely in Baluchistan’s mountainous regions.

The weather will be partly cloudy, and rain and snowfall expected at some places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.