Cold wave: Mercury may drop between 10-12 Celsius in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk
KARACHI: Temperatures could drop in Karachi to as low as 10-12 Celsius in next three days, citing Met Office ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ongoing cold wave in Karachi and other parts of Sindh could persist this week, the Met Office stated.

“In a cold and dry spell, the weather likely to remain dry in daytime and cooler in nights,” according to weather report.

The met department has predicted suspension of the sea breeze in the city. The north-eastern winds from Baluchistan likely to affect the city’s weather. “Minimum temperature in Karachi likely remain between 10 to 12 Celsius”.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is expected between 26 to 28 Celsius.

“Minimum temperature in upper Sindh could drop between 6 to 8 Celsius, in central parts of province 7-9 Celsius and southern Sindh b/w 10 to 12 degree.

In southeastern parts of Sindh temperatures may drop to 2 to 4 degree Celsius, according to the Met Office.

The winter has begun across the country with frosty cold weather reported in upper areas and Baluchistan.

