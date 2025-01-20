Cold weather intensifies in Balochistan, more rain, snowfall forecast

QUETTA: Mercury further dropped after rainfall and snowfall at mountains in various parts of Balochistan as Met Office forecast rainfall in Quetta and other areas on Monday.

The Met Office has forecast more rainfall and snowfall with strong winds in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Pishin and other areas of Balochistan.

The cold weather spell will be continued in Karachi as minimum temperature last night recorded at 11 Celsius.

According to a weather advisory, weather conditions will likely turn cold to very cold and dry in Karachi and other parts of the province under the influence of a westerly wave over the next few days.

The cold and dry weather spell will continue in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Very cold weather is expected in Larkana, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts of the province. Moreover, moderate to dense fog is likely in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando Jam and adjoining areas during night or morning hours on Monday.

According the Met office, the lowest minimum temperature in the province was recorded at Mithi and Mohenjo Daro where mercury fell to 5°C, followed by Sukkur 7°C, Dadu and Nawabshah 9°C, Thatta 11°C and Hyderabad 12°C.