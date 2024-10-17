Complete draft of proposed constitutional bill not shared: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar on Thursday said that the government didn’t share the complete draft of the proposed constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan arrived to attend the Parliament’s session here.

“Today they discussed the ‘constitutional bench’ instead of the ‘constitutional court’ (in the parliamentary committee session),” talking to ARY News here PTI chairman pointed out.

He said the situation will be cleared after his and the PTI colleagues’ meeting with JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We are backing the formation of the constitutional bench but will oppose the constitutional court,” PTI leader stressed.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also claimed that seven members of the government will not vote to the constitutional amendment bill.