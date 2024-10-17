web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 17, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Complete draft of proposed constitutional bill not shared: Gohar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar on Thursday said that the government didn’t share the complete draft of the proposed constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan arrived to attend the Parliament’s session here.

“Today they discussed the ‘constitutional bench’ instead of the ‘constitutional court’ (in the parliamentary committee session),” talking to ARY News here PTI chairman pointed out.

He said the situation will be cleared after his and the PTI colleagues’ meeting with JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We are backing the formation of the constitutional bench but will oppose the constitutional court,” PTI leader stressed.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also claimed that seven members of the government will not vote to the constitutional amendment bill.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.