Concern in Nepra hearing over reduced power consumption

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) informed in the NEPRA hearing that 12.75 billion power units were sold in August this year.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was hearing an application on the Fuel Adjustment Charges for the month of August.

The CPPA said that the power consumption was decreased by 20 percent in August and called the reduction in industries’ power consumption as alarming.

Member Nepra Rafiq Shaikh said that the consumption has dropped in industries and agriculture sector. “Hike in power tariff has been one of the reasons for reduced consumption”, he said.

Chairman Nepra said the authority has concern over decrease in the power consumption. “The industries are being shutdown owing to which the power demand decreasing,” Nepra member said.

The industry is itself saying that industrial units being closed due to expensive electricity, member said.

He said there is no study for last five to six months about reduction in power demand, “We don’t have substantial reasons about the downward trend in demand,” he further said.

The power division’s official said that in last seven months 13,000 megawatt solar panels have been imported.

“The consumption might be increased if support extended to the industry,” Nepra member said.

CPPA official said that the quarterly adjustments will enhance as the demand will decrease.

Nepra member said that the burden transferred to the consumer to meet the revenue shortfall.

He said Sahiwal Coal Power Plant being run on reduced capacity for last three months.