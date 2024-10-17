‘Consensus reached on forming constitutional bench in SC’

KARACHI: The government has reached a full agreement on the formation of a permanent constitutional bench in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the bench will consist of seven permanent judges who cannot be removed, providing a stable judiciary for handling constitutional matters.

In addition to hearing constitutional petitions, these judges will also be able to preside over other types of cases, as per sources.

The Judiciary Commission will be granted authority to appoint these permanent judges, ensuring a structured and formal process for their selection.

Moreover, discussions include a proposal to abolish the involvement of the Supreme Court in electing members of the Chief Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP).

In the event of a disagreement during the election of members, the Supreme Judicial Council will have the final say, and the majority decision of the council will be binding.

The government is also working on making overseas Pakistanis eligible to contest elections, sources added.

However, if elected, the overseas Pakistani will be required to renounce dual citizenship within three months.

Furthermore, overseas Pakistanis present in Pakistan during elections will be allowed to cast their vote, sources confirmed.