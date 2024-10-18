Constitutional amendment: Fazlur Rehman warns of halting talks amid ‘pressure’ on members

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned of halting talks with the government on the proposed constitutional amendment draft amid ‘pressure’ on their members, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad late on Thursday, the JUI-F chief said: “We are engaging with the government with absolute open-heartedness.”

Sadly, we are receiving reports of pressure being exerted on their members, and both PTI and BNP members are being intimidated.

“If these tactics continue, they will be compelled to stop negotiations,” cautioned Fazlur Rehman.

Fazlur Rehman said that a major opposition party cannot be excluded from constitutional amendments. Any amendment must be unanimous, and the opposition must be taken on board, he added.

Maulana acknowledged PTI’s positive stance, stating that they have accepted what is feasible and agreed to continue consultations today (Friday).

Read more: ‘Consensus reached on forming constitutional bench in SC’

He urged the government and PPP to increase representation in the special committee and include representatives from the bar associations.

The JUI-F leader remarked that stakeholders cannot be ignored, and it appears the government is not taking their reconciliatory approach seriously.

On the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed that they had approached discussions on the constitutional amendment with an open mind and had committed to collaboration from the outset.

He reiterated concerns regarding the abduction and harassment of their assembly members. “Despite these issues, we have participated in every meeting to ensure the draft is presented before us,” he added.

Gohar voiced serious reservations about the government’s behaviour, stating, “We have been part of this process alongside Maulana. However, if harassment of our members continues, the utility of legislation comes into question. If the government intends to pass laws unilaterally, we will withdraw from the process.”