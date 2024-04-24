Cop martyred, two others abducted in Ghotki dacoits attack

GHOTKI: In a shocking incident, at least one cop was martyred and two others abducted in dacoit attack on police in Ghotki, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ghotki where a group of dacoits attacked a police check post, martyring one policeman and abducting two.

In response, police carried out action against the dacoits and killed one dacoit identified as Amanullah aka Amanu Sandrani.

The killed dacoit was wanted in several ransom cases and was also involved in the killing of Professor Ajmal Sawand.

Police spokesperson said that heavy contingent of police and ranger was sent to the spot of the incident.

Read more: Dacoits attack police picket, snatch weapons, cash in Khairpur

On April 6, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.