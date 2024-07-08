web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Court grants physical remand of man, buried 15-day daughter alive

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NOSHEHRO FEROZ: A local court granted physical remand of an accused to police, who has buried his infant daughter live, ARY News reported on Monday.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Dawood granted three day’s physical remand of accused Tayyab alias Machhar Rajpar to police.

Police earlier produced accused Machhar Rajpar in Kandiaro magisterial court seeking his physical remand.

Police charged accused that he buried his 15 days’ daughter alive after lacking money for treatment of the ailing child.

The harrowing incident in Tharushah town of Naushehro Feroz district.

According to police officials, the father – Tayyab – admitted to burying his daughter alive due to a lack of money for her treatment. The accused revealed that he tied the infant in a sack before burying her.

The police registered a case against the suspect, who confessed to the crime.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.