Court grants physical remand of man, buried 15-day daughter alive

NOSHEHRO FEROZ: A local court granted physical remand of an accused to police, who has buried his infant daughter live, ARY News reported on Monday.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Dawood granted three day’s physical remand of accused Tayyab alias Machhar Rajpar to police.

Police earlier produced accused Machhar Rajpar in Kandiaro magisterial court seeking his physical remand.

Police charged accused that he buried his 15 days’ daughter alive after lacking money for treatment of the ailing child.

The harrowing incident in Tharushah town of Naushehro Feroz district.

According to police officials, the father – Tayyab – admitted to burying his daughter alive due to a lack of money for her treatment. The accused revealed that he tied the infant in a sack before burying her.

The police registered a case against the suspect, who confessed to the crime.