CTD apprehends 15 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has conducted 180 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in various cities of Punjab and apprehended 15 terrorists, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesman said that a wanted terrorist affiliated with the banned TTP who was trained in South Waziristan, arrested in Mianwali.

Operations were also carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, and other cities and explosives, detonators, safety fuses, IED bombs, mobile phones, and cash were seized.

According to CTD officials, the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks to spread fear and terror.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) report stated that 44 terrorists apprehended in operations across Punjab in May.

The CTD conducted 794 intelligence-based operations in various cities of Punjab in May, resulting in the arrest of 44 terrorists.

The operations were carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur.

Two dangerous terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Lahore. The terrorists were planning to carry out attacks at various locations.

The CTD also recovered explosives, hand grenades, detonators, and other weapons from the terrorists.

The arrested terrorists include Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shehzad, Himayatullah, Usama Azim, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, and Ahsan.

The CTD also conducted 2738 combing operations in May, arresting 673 suspects and interrogating 96,796 individuals.