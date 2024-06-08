web analytics
Customs Chief Collector inspects Karachi airport operations

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Chief Collector Customs Irfan-ur-Rehman paid a visit to Jinnah International Airport to assess and review various operations and issues at the airport.

During the visit, the Deputy Collector Airport, Hammad Ahmed, provided a detailed briefing on several matters concerning the airport’s customs operations.

Irfan-ur-Rehman inspected the departure joint search counter and interacted with customs officers and officials stationed at both departure and arrival sections.

During his visit, the Chief Collector also gathered information about the baggage scanning machines and evaluated their performance.

Additionally, Irfan-ur-Rehman inspected the currency declaration counter, finding the process satisfactory.

He engaged with passengers present at the airport, inquiring about any issues they might be facing, and gathered feedback.

Overall, Irfan-ur-Rehman expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Airport Customs Service.

