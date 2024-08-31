Cyclone Asna: Several districts of Sindh, Baluchistan receive rain

KARACHI: Rain lashes several areas of Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces under the influence of Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’.

More rains are expected in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an advisory apprehended flooding and inundation in coastal areas of Baluchistan and Sindh.

The authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea till tomorrow.

In Karachi several citizens blatantly violating the safety instructions and section 144 thronged at beaches.

According to the rainfall data shared by the Met Office, maximum rainfall in Karachi in last 24 hours was 39mm, recorded at Quaidabad.

Surjani Town received (24mm) rain, Korangi (18.4mm), Nazimabad (17mm), North Karachi (16.5mm), University Road (16mm), Jinnah Terminal (16mm), Airport (15mm), Mauripur (13mm), Mosmiyat (12.4mm), Gulshan Maymar (11.8mm), Keamari (8.8mm), Gulshan Hadeed (05mm), Gadap (4.4mm) and Saddar (one mm) rainfall.

Dadu (24mm), Sukkur (23mm), Rohri (22mm), Tharparkar (Islamkot 20mm, Diplo and Kaloi 03mm), Mohenjo Daro (19mm), Larkana (18mm), Khairpur (17mm), Sakrand (09mm), Shaheed Benazirabad (07mm) Hyderabad (City 06, Airport 03mm), Chhore (05mm), Tando Jam (03mm) Padidan, Thatta, Badin (02mm each) and Jacobabad (01mm).

In Baluchistan Ziarat received maximum 39mm rainfall, Kalat (32mm), Khuzdar (30mm), Muslim Bagh (20mm) and Loralai (17mm).