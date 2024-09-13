Pakistani student critically hurt in Houston hit-and-run incident

HOUSTON: Pakistani student Dania Zaheer was critically injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Houston, Texas, US, causing her multiple fractures.

According to details, the incident occurred in Houston, USA, where Pakistani student Dania Zaheer was critically injured in a traffic accident. Police reported that the speeding car did not stop after the collision, and efforts to locate the driver were ongoing.

Memorial Hermann Hospital confirmed several bones of Dania Zaheer have been broken in the horrific hit-and-run case and she is currently receiving treatment at the facility.

Dania Zaheer, who came from Karachi to pursue an MBA and uplift the living standard of her family, expressed grief, stating that the accident has shattered her dreams.

The 25-year-old is a bright student from Karachi and is among the top students at her university.

Read more: US offers scholarships to 30,000 Pakistani students

Prominent Pakistani-American businessman Syed Javed Anwar has taken full responsibility for her medical expenses, and the hospital, consulate, and her family have been informed.

Speaking to ARY News, Pakistani Consul General Aftab Chaudhry stated that he visited the student at the hospital and assured full support for her recovery.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has also expressed sorrow over the incident and directed the Pakistan officials to provide full support to Dania Zaheer.

He said the government is ready to provide assistance the student’s parents if they want to visit to the US to look after their daughter.