Daredevil: Born Again – brutal action, fan faves inside

Actor Charlie Cox is set to return as the blind vigilante Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, where he will face off against adversaries Kingpin and the Punisher.

Marvel Studios head Brad Winderbaum has revealed that the new movie would feature more intense scenes than ever and be filled with visceral and brutal actions. According to reports, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum stated, “Some of the most brutal action we have ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again. It packs a lot of power and visceral action, to say the least.”

Despite the series moving to Disney+, the essence of Daredevil’s gritty nature will remain intact. Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin, also hinted that the new series will push the boundaries further than the Netflix version.

Marvel recently unveiled Matt Murdock’s updated Daredevil costume to celebrate their 85th anniversary, building anticipation for the show. Many familiar faces from the original Netflix series are returning, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (the Punisher), and D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Dario Scardapane will serve as the head writer and showrunner for the series.

While fans eagerly await Daredevil: Born Again, the characters have already appeared in other Marvel projects. Cox’s Matt Murdock had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), while D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye and will return in Echo on Disney+ Hotstar.