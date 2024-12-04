Sindh brings major change to quota system

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved the abolition of the “deceased quota” in light of Supreme Court orders, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was made during a Sindh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The PPP led Sindh government announced that no further recruitment would be made under the deceased quota in the province.

Previously, employees who passed away during service were replaced under this quota. The cabinet also approved the establishment of a company to provide clean water and sanitation facilities to rural populations.

Additionally, the Sindh Cabinet approved the establishment of the Sindh People’s Rural Civic Services, and also approved changes in the procedure for the appointment of vice chancellors.

The Cabinet gave its consent for changes in the criteria for appointing vice chancellors at universities, as well as the installation of automated electronic vending machines.

A committee was formed to address the issues and shortcomings in the educational boards. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the rules for the establishment of the Sindh IT Company.

Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting general screening tests with Sukkur IBA was extended, ensuring appointments based on transparency and merit.

Read More: Govt makes major announcement on deceased quota jobs

Back in July 2024, the Punjab government made significant changes to the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by abolishing rule 17-A.