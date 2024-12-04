Sindh brings major change to quota system

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved the abolition of the “deceased quota” in light of Supreme Court orders, ARY News reported.
According to reports, the decision was made during a Sindh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The PPP led Sindh government announced that no further recruitment would be made under the deceased quota in the province.
Previously, employees who passed away during service were replaced under this quota. The cabinet also approved the establishment of a company to provide clean water and sanitation facilities to rural populations.
Additionally, the Sindh Cabinet approved the establishment of the Sindh People’s Rural Civic Services, and also approved changes in the procedure for the appointment of vice chancellors.
The Cabinet gave its consent for changes in the criteria for appointing vice chancellors at universities, as well as the installation of automated electronic vending machines.
A committee was formed to address the issues and shortcomings in the educational boards. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the rules for the establishment of the Sindh IT Company.
Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting general screening tests with Sukkur IBA was extended, ensuring appointments based on transparency and merit.
Back in July 2024, the Punjab government made significant changes to the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by abolishing rule 17-A.
The secretary of regulation services and general administration issued a notification in this connection.
As per the new amendment, now the children of deceased Punjab government employees will not be entitled to get jobs.
The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 (VIII of 1974), the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, with immediate effect.”
“In the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, Rule 17-A shall be omitted,” the notification read.
Previously, under Rule 17-A, jobs were given to the family members of government employees. In case of the death of a government employee, one of the spouses or children was eligible for the job.