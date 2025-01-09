Deepika Padukone calls out businessman over work week remarks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has slammed an Indian businessman for asking employees to work on Sundays.

The actress, a staunch advocate for mental health matters, lost her cool over a recent statement made by a businessman who lamented that he could not make his juniors work on Sundays.

The Bollywood actress’s reaction came after a video of SN Subrahmanyam, CMD of L&T, made rounds on social media.

The video saw the businessman saying, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays… because I work on Sundays.”

Indian journalist Faye D’Souza shared Subrahmanyam’s statements on her Instagram, drawing the ire of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Offended by the statement, the Bollywood actress wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters”

Several lauded Deepika Padukone for raising her voice for the betterment of the working class while others lambasted SN Subrahmanyam for ignoring the mental health of his employees.

Echoing the Bollywood actress’s statement, Netizens emphasised the need for a work-life balance by giving the workforce time off their jobs.

Earlier in an interview, Deepika Padukone opened up on battling burnout and sleep-deprivation after welcoming her first child with her husband Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Padukone, who has been quite vocal about her battle with depression, opened up on facing burnout and sleep deprivation, as she has started the new phase of her life, and the negative impacts of it on her life.

It is worth noting here that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018 and announced their first pregnancy in February last year, were blessed with a baby girl in September.