Deepika, Ranveer to become SRK’s neighbours with 100-crore house near Mannat

Ahead of welcoming their first child next month, Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become proud owners of a plush new house in Mumbai, next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Deepveer’s new dream paradise, a luxury estate, with a whopping price tag of INR100 crore is almost completed, and the couple is expected to move in after welcoming their first child soon.

According to the details, the sea-facing quadruplex, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, next to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence Mannat, is spread across 11,266 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,300 square feet of terrace space.

Reportedly, the couple owns four floors, from 16 to 19, of the building.

Apart from their new Mumbai abode, the couple also purchased a property worth INR22 crore in Alibaug.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

In an Instagram post, the parents-to-be announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.