Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome a baby boy?

Are Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting a baby boy as their first child next month? Read on to know.

With almost a month to go to Bollywood’s latest mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone’s due date, i.e. September 2024, fans are keeping their eyes glued to social media to get any and every update from the parents-to-be.

Amid this, it has been reported that the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor is pregnant with a baby boy.

The news emerged after a brand’s social media page shared a BTS video of gift packaging and noted that orders are being packed for Padukone. What grabbed the attention of social users was the packing material and other hangings and accents on the boxes, which were all in different shades of blue, the colour commonly associated with boys. However, it wasn’t made sure if the colour was in reference to their baby’s gender or the colour scheme of the company’s branding.

Pertinent to note here that Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

With a baby-themed graphic image on Instagram, the parents-to-be announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.