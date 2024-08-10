DI Khan blast kills one, injures four including woman

DI KHAN: In a tragic, one died and four others injured including a woman in a blast occurred inside a house in Gilani Town, DI Khan, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast happened due to the explosion of an air conditioner compressor.

The injured individuals were guests and were staying in the house. The blast caused significant damage to the property.

Earlier, a blast occurred on the Main GT Road in front of the Vocational College in Hangu, critically injuring two individuals.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid, both injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Following the explosion, the area was swiftly cordoned off by law enforcement agencies, and a search operation is currently underway to ensure the safety of the surrounding vicinity.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have intensified security measures in the area.

In a separate incident, a man killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicle and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

Local people, Edhi ambulance and voluntairs rushed to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.