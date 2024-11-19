Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal to quit ‘TMKOC’ after fight with producer?

Indian TV actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the main character of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’, responded to the rumours of his departure from the long-running sitcom after an altercation with show’s producer Asit Modi.

It was recently reported by an Indian media outlet that veteran actor Dilip Joshi, who has led the ensemble cast of ‘TMKOC’ since the beginning of the show, has resigned from playing the character of Jethalal, after an intense argument with the play’s producer Asit Modi, over his leave request, which was turned down by the latter in August.

The report also suggested that Joshi held Modi by the collar in anger and even threatened him to leave the show during the altercation.

In response, Joshi has now issued a statement where he not only termed the viral rumours to be completely baseless and hurtful but also expressed his frustration over the spread of misinformation.

Addressing the reports of his fight with Modi, Joshi stated, “There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said.”

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumours, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers,” he added. “It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating.”

“Earlier, there were even rumours about me leaving the show, which is completely false,” clarified the actor.

“We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many,” he concluded.

Notably, this is not the first time that ‘TMKOC’ has made headlines with actors quitting the show after serious allegations against the producer. Actors like Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry and Palak Sindhwani among others also left the show after accusing Modi of harassment, abuse and non-payment of dues.