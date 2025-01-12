Doctor, supervisor allegedly assaults female security guard in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A disturbing incident of alleged sexual assault has been reported at the Children’s Hospital in Faisalabad, involving a female security guard and a doctor, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the female guard was allegedly assaulted by a doctor and a security supervisor at the hospital. After being denied the registration of a case, the victim reportedly attempted to take her own life.

Police confirmed that the woman injured herself with a sharp object. A case has been filed at the Women’s Police Station based on the victim’s statement.

The complaint mentions that the doctor repeatedly assaulted the woman under false pretenses and recorded a video of the incident. The security supervisor allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to fire her from her job.

The police have named five suspects, including the doctor, in the case and are actively pursuing the investigation, with raids being conducted to apprehend the accused.

Earlier, in a startling incident in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, ignited a frenzy on social media where a 50-year-old female doctor is accused of violently attacking a young man after he refused her marriage proposal.

According to reports, the female doctor cut the young man’s tongue and injured his eyes during the altercation. The incident came into light when a video of the assaulted young man went viral online, drawing widespread attention and concern.

In response, SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Soomro promptly took notice of the incident and filed a case against the woman doctor.

In a twist to the case, the woman doctor also visited the police station to lodge her own complaints. She accused the young man of harassment and blackmail, asserting that they had been long-time friends.

According to her, the conflict began when the young man declined her marriage proposal. Following their disagreement, she claims that the young man continued to blackmail her, threatening to upload her photos and videos on social media platforms.

SSP Ghotki stated that the investigation would be carried out based on the statements and evidence provided by both parties involved. He also mentioned that the decision to file a case against the woman doctor was made at her request.