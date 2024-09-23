web analytics
Doja Cat engaged to ‘Stranger Things’ actor Joseph Quinn?

American rapper Doja Cat breaks her silence on engagement with English actor Joseph Quinn after flashing a ring on her finger.

After flaunting a ring on that finger, during her performance at iHeartRadios Music Festival, Las Vegas, on Saturday night, sparking engagement rumours with beau Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat has now set the record straight in a now-deleted post.

Hours after she lit up the stage with her rocking gig, where she held out her hand during ‘Agora Hills’ performance, to flash the ring with the lyrics ‘Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand’, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat turned to her X (previously called Twitter) handle, and clarified, “No, I’m not engaged.”

“It’s a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” she added in the post, which was then deleted.

Notably, the latest development came almost a month after they went public with their relationship, with a PDA-packed London outing.

For the unversed, the buzz around Doja Cat, 28, and Joseph Quinn, 30, first began in 2022, when she reached out to latter’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star, Noah Schnapp, revealing her crush on him.

Schnapp later leaked their private chats in public, leading to a major controversy.

