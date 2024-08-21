web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Dollar rate today in Pakistan- August 21, 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Karachi: The Pakistani rupee continued its downward slide on Wednesday, losing 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market. The dollar closed at Rs278.52, up from the previous day’s Rs278.34, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Financial experts have pointed to two key factors behind the rupee’s recent weakness: the lower RDA inflows and the delay in finalising a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF Board is reportedly awaiting the rollover of $12 billion in dollar deposits at the SBP by friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia and China.

This depreciation comes as overseas Pakistanis deposited and invested a fresh $161 million in July 2024 through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA). However, these inflows were below the average of the past six months, contributing to the rupee’s decline.

Read More: Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $8.41 bn in July 24

The SBP data shows that the gross RDA receipts have now reached $8.42 billion since the accounts were introduced in September 2020. Net inflows, after excluding the funds expatriates withdrew or spent on their families in Pakistan, stood at $1.46 billion.

In the open market, the local currency appreciated by 20 paisa, closing at Rs280 per dollar, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.