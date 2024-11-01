web analytics
Seven booked over Dolphin Ayan leaked video

By Adnan Tariq
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police registered a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 against seven individuals for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a transgender person, Dolphin Ayan.

The case was filed on the complaint of Dolphin Ayan, who accused the suspects of kidnapping and filming an obscene video in 2023.

The complainant said that Imran and his accomplices took her at gunpoint in 2023 and filmed an obscene video.

According to Dolphin Ayan, the suspects, including Imran, allegedly used the video for blackmailing and extortion.

The complainant said that the she came to know on October 29 that the video recently went viral on social media, causing harm to her reputation and family.

This is the first time a case has been registered under PECA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for harassment and blackmail of a transgender person.

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

