Govt pushes ahead with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui repatriation case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved financial assistance for the delegation travelling to the United States regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s health and potential repatriation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the approval comes in response to a request from Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, highlighting the urgency of bringing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui back to Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court, under Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, conducted a hearing where Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer Imran Shafiq, and court assistant Zainab Janjua were present.

During the hearing, the Foreign Ministry’s representative informed the court that visa applications for the delegation had been submitted and were expected to be approved within a week. The government assured the court of its full support for Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s efforts.\

However, the Additional Attorney General stated that Senator Irfan Siddiqui, initially expected to join the delegation, would be unable to travel due to personal reasons. Instead, Senator Bushra will accompany the team to the U.S.

The court has adjourned the case until January 13, awaiting further progress on the delegation’s efforts and developments in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case.

In October 2024, PM SHehbaz SHarif appealed to the US president Joe Biden for the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui seeking humanitarion grounds, however the US government intended to keep its “diplomatic communications” regarding the matter private.

The Pakistani High Court had asked the Pakistani government for a comprehensive report on diplomatic efforts to secure Aafia Siddiqui’s release. In response, the government presented a letter dated October 13, indicating a direct appeal from PM Sharif to President Biden to reconsider Siddiqui’s case on humanitarian grounds.

“I certainly wouldn’t get into private diplomatic communications, and on the case itself, I would refer you to the Department of Justice for any inquiries regarding Dr. Siddiqui’s incarceration,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department, Vedant Patel, said during a press briefing.

Aafia Siddiqui is currently serving her sentence at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, without the possibility of parole.

In his letter to President Biden, PM Sharif highlighted that Siddiqui’s incarceration has severely affected her mental and physical health, noting concerns for her well-being, including the possibility of self-harm.

Emphasizing his duty to protect Pakistani citizens, Sharif requested that Biden “exercise his authority to grant clemency and secure Siddiqui’s release on humanitarian grounds.” He stated that millions of Pakistanis expected Biden to perform this “act of kindness.”