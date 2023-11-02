Dr Faisal Sultan rejects rumours of ‘slow poisoning’ to PTI chief

RAWALPINDI: Dr Faisal Sultan – the personal physician of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan – met him at the Adiala Jail and rejected the rumours of ‘slow poisoning’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the journalists, Dr Faisal Sultan said that he held a detailed meeting with the PTI chief and also conducted his medical check-up. He added that the PTI chief is in good health.

Dr Sultan said that he and the PTI chairman have also discussed matters related to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Rejecting the rumours, he said that the PTI chief is not being slowly poisoned and he also inspected him.

Related: PTI chairman meets wife, sisters in Adiala Jail

“PTI chairman has not complained about the food and is carrying out regular exercise in the jail.”

The legal team has also met the PTI chairman at the Adiala Jail today. The legal team members include Hamid Khan, Naeem Haider Panjota, Raja Yasir and Umair Niazi, whereas, Dr Faisal Sultan had also joined them.

Earlier today, Rawalpindi police investigators reached Adiala Jail and recorded the PTI chairman’s statement on the May 9 riots.