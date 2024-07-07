‘Dragon’ aurora captured above Iceland’s Arctic Henge

Carina Letelier Baeza has captured an amazing photograph of a dragon-shaped aurora illuminating the skies above the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn village of Iceland, which took the internet by storm.

The image was surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), which attracted the eyeballs of the netizens globally, drawing both awe and admiration for the natural wonder.

The photograph, taken in Raufarhöfn, captures a breathtaking display of the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appearing in the sky as a vivid green dragon with its wings spread wide.

This phenomenon, known as pareidolia, happens when the human mind perceives familiar shapes in patterns, such as clouds or auroras.

Baeza’s photo beautifully showcases the enchanting Northern Lights along with the Arctic Henge, a modern monument inspired by ancient stone circles, highlighting both the natural beauty and cultural importance of the Arctic region.

Take a Look:

Do you see a dragon? Carina Letelier Baeza captured this pareidoilic aurora above the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn, Iceland. pic.twitter.com/x5joKVl3Qs — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 6, 2024

Since being surfaced on X, the photo has garnered more than 180k likes, numerous shares, and comments.

Many users expressed their amazement at the natural spectacle, with some likening the scene to something out of a fantasy novel.