web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Dragon’ aurora captured above Iceland’s Arctic Henge

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Carina Letelier Baeza has captured an amazing photograph of a dragon-shaped aurora illuminating the skies above the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn village of Iceland, which took the internet by storm.

The image was surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), which attracted the eyeballs of the netizens globally, drawing both awe and admiration for the natural wonder.

The photograph, taken in Raufarhöfn, captures a breathtaking display of the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appearing in the sky as a vivid green dragon with its wings spread wide.

This phenomenon, known as pareidolia, happens when the human mind perceives familiar shapes in patterns, such as clouds or auroras.

Baeza’s photo beautifully showcases the enchanting Northern Lights along with the Arctic Henge, a modern monument inspired by ancient stone circles, highlighting both the natural beauty and cultural importance of the Arctic region.

Take a Look:

Since being surfaced on X, the photo has garnered more than 180k likes, numerous shares, and comments.

Many users expressed their amazement at the natural spectacle, with some likening the scene to something out of a fantasy novel.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.