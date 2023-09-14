‘I cry every time…’: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reacts to ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ reviews

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem responds to a netizen’s review of her character Alizeh in the new serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In response to a netizen’s review of the recent episode 6 of her new serial, the young starlet revealed what convinced her to do a different character like Alizeh in ‘JAM’.

When a social user related to the scene when Alizeh was running after her husband Sherry in the hotel, on the very first morning after marriage, Saleem replied, “I cry every time I read these comments and maybe this is why I was so convinced for a script like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Further advising her followers regarding toxic marriages, she added, “Walk out of relationships/marriage that are red flags. Whether it’s after months or years.”

For the unversed, ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, starring Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfiqar in their maiden collaboration, sheds light on the importance of consent in marriages and relationships. The serial also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s goofy pictures go viral