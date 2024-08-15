ECC okays continuation of PM relief package

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Thursday approved the continuation of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Relief Package for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The decision was taken in the ECC meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to a press statement issued here.

The ECC approved continuing to relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with revised priced and subsidy.

The proposal to continue the package was presented by the Industries and Production Division.

The ECC also approved the request of the Ministry of Industries and Production to declare the Warehousing and Logistic Sector as an industry, the statement added

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries were also present on the occasion.

The federal government has decided to continue the current Prime Minister’s package – subsidies on five basic kitchen items – at utility stores until the new package is announced, ARY News reported on Monday.

As the period of the PM’s relief package on utility stores has ended, the new announced package in the budget 2024-25 could not be able to implement from today.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of Rs 65 billion have been allocated for the PM’s and Ramadan packages in the budget out of which Rs 10 billion will be allocated for the PM’s Ramadan Relief Package, and remaining Rs 55 billion for the PM’s Relief Package.

Additionally, Rs 35 billion have been allocated under the PM’s package for the ongoing financial year.