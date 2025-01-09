ECP delists contempt case against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delisted the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP bench headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani was set hear the contempt case on January 15 but now it has been delisted.

The new date for the hearing will be announced later.

The ECP and Chief Election Commissioner’s contempt case was filed against PTI founder Imran Khan and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the election watchdog.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the in the case on January 3, 2024.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly ‘lambasted’ the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

The charge sheet of the election commission’s contempt would stand ineffective with the high court’s decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking a permission to speak with his sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who conducted the hearing inside Adiala Jail, also allowed a medical checkup for Imran Khan. The PTI founder was presented before the court while other suspects in the same case were also brought to Adiala Jail for the hearing.

The court will hear the case on a daily basis from January 13. The ATC also allowed PTI leader Usman Dar’s request to travel abroad from January 13 to February 21.

On December 5, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.