ECP directs parties to submit financial statements

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts by August 29.

The election commission said that the political parties will submit their returns to the ECP in Form D with details through a chartered accountant within 60 days after the end of the financial year.

The commission said that annual income and expenditure, sources of funding, assets and liabilities must be submitted to the ECP.

The ECP has directed the party leaders that the audit report of the political party submitted to the commission should be signed by an authorized official on behalf of the party leader.

Form-D, as outlined in the Elections Act, 2017, is available free of charge at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad, Provincial Election Commission offices in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, and on the ECP website.

Additionally, political party leaders must provide an attested copy of the Auditor’s Membership/Certificate from ICAP and the latest renewal certificate with Form-D.

