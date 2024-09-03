ECP refuses sharing budget, expenses details with Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused to share details of its budget and expenditure with the Senate body, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand sought details of funds and expenditures from the ECP.

In response, the ECP asserted its independence under Article 81 of the Constitution and maintained that it is not answerable to any ministry or committee.

The ECP maintained that it is an independent constitutional body, adding that the standing committee’s jurisdiction is only limited to legislation.

The Senate committee had sought details of the ECP’s budget, funds, and expenditures, but the election watchdog vehemently refused to do so.

In a separate development, the Senate Standing Committee on Power Chairman Mohsin Aziz revealed that certain individuals attempted to conceal crucial information from the committee regarding the Independent Power Procedures (IPPs) issue

Speaking to the media, Senator Mohsin Aziz also expressed concern that the committee’s request for a regional comparison of power plants was ignored.

“The committee had asked for a comparison of power plants in the country with those in neighboring countries, but it was not provided,” Senator Moshin Aziz added.

The committee was informed that a consultant is being hired for the purpose of analysing data.

Senator Moshin Aziz said that he became the Senate Standing Committee on Power chairman for serving the nation, vowing to take the matter to its logical conclusion.

He said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allowed IPPs to profit by 15 to 16 percent on equity.