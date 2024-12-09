Elephant Sonia buried at Safari Park Karachi

KARACHI: The elephant Sonia has been buried in her sanctuary at Safari Park, following the completion of her post-mortem on Monday, reported ARY News.

A veterinary doctors’ team led by Dr. Ghulam Mustafa conducted the post-mortem of Sonia as Mayor Karachi himself was present to oversee the process.

Dr Amir Khalil, head of the global animal welfare organisation “Four Paws”, monitored the process via video link.

According to the officials of Safari Park, “the elephant’s blood and body parts’ samples has been taken, which are being sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore for the examination”, adding, “the real cause of Sonia’s death would be ascertained in light of the laboratory reports”.

“The detailed post-mortem report will be issued within four weeks, the officials of Safari Park added.

Initially, it was being pondered that the Four Paws would conduct the post-mortem but fear of the decomposing of the body prompted authorities to immediately conduct the post-mortem.

Earlier in the day, Sonia, the African elephant at Karachi Safari Park, breathed her last.

According to park officials, Sonia was healthy and had been eating normally until her sudden demise.

The administration stated that park staff discovered Sonia’s lifeless body early in the morning. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind Sonia’s death.

Earlier, the 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo. The elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5 but collapsed days later.